Sonari: 2 Assamese Youths Assaulted by Arunachalis

A tense situation prevailed in the Assam-Arunachal border at Sonari after two Assamese youths have been assaulted by the Arunachalis. The youths have been assaulted without any reason, said locals.

The locals of Charaipung in Sonari created chaos after the youths were brutally assaulted by the Arunachalis. The youths have been identified as Tibiyest Minj and Manjit Handique.

Following the incident, the locals blocked the connecting road of Arunachal and Charaipung. They alleged that the Charaipung police also ignored the situation despite being informed repeatedly.