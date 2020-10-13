Sonari: 2 Assamese Youths Assaulted by Arunachalis

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Sonari Tense
1

A tense situation prevailed in the Assam-Arunachal border at Sonari after two Assamese youths have been assaulted by the Arunachalis. The youths have been assaulted without any reason, said locals.

The locals of Charaipung in Sonari created chaos after the youths were brutally assaulted by the Arunachalis. The youths have been identified as Tibiyest Minj and Manjit Handique.

Following the incident, the locals blocked the connecting road of Arunachal and Charaipung. They alleged that the Charaipung police also ignored the situation despite being informed repeatedly.

Related News

Guwahati Bound Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Bhutan

Mizoram: Schools To Reopen Regularly for Classes 10 &…

Assam, Arunachal To Constitute Inter-State Panel

Barauni-Ghy Pipeline Project to Complete by April 2021

You might also like
Sports

Manali To Khardung La : A Cycling Expedition by Assam Teen

Regional

Plastic-Free Aizawl On The Cards

Top Stories

Two Women Officers To Operate Helicopters For Indian Navy

National

Chidambaram Moves Delhi High Court for Bail

Top Stories

COVID-19: Shiv Sena Asks If Modi Will Be Quarantined

Regional

CID raids Sringkhal Chaliha’s house

Comments
Loading...