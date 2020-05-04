Sonari: Another Dies After Consuming Mushroom

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the mushroom has created a new sensation as another person died after consuming mushroom in Sonari. One Papu Konwar fell ill after consuming mushroom on Friday and admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh.

The person, however, died during the treatment.

Earlier, three persons of a family died at Charaideo after consumption of mushroom and 16 people fell ill at the Udalguri district.

In Udalguri, the incident took place at Bamunjuli Tea Estate on Sunday.

Sources informed that the people consumed mushroom on Sunday morning and later they complained of nausea, vomiting, and severe abdominal cramp.

The victims were admitted to the Tangla CHC Hospital.

The victims have been identified as Anu Gour, Lalita Kumari, Lunin Tirki, Kamla Das, Mahima Tanti, Turku Gour, Bali Tanti, Gangu Munda, Jakub Tanti, Dulari Munda, Jesmina Munda, and Sonia Munda.

Three others- Sumari Tikki, Laku Kumar, and Tufan Kumar, were rushed to Udalguri Civil Hospital for better treatment.