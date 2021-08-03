Sonari: Leopard Gets Stuck In Chicken Cage, Rescued

A 12-year-old leopard was found stuck in a chicken cage in Sivasagar’s Sonari village on Monday.

The leopard, measuring around 9 feet in length, was later rescued by forest officials.

As per a report, the leopard got struck while trying to prey on the chickens inside the hen coop.

It was later released into the Abhaypur Reserve forest on Monday evening.

In another instance, a leopard snuck inside a house in Bokakhat’s Panbari Adarsh village on Tuesday and attacked the resident.

The resident, identified as one Ranjit Das, was grievously injured in the incident.

He was later admitted to a local hospital for treatment.