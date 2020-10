In an unfortunate incident on Saturday, a man died after a herd of wild elephants attacked him while he was guarding a tea plantation in Sonari’s Laloti pothar.

As per sources, the herd came out of their habitat in search of food and somehow strayed into the plantation where the man was guarding. The hungry elephants then surrounded the man and trampled him to death.

Locals say the herd of wild elephants has been terrorizing the villagers since a long time.