Sonari: Minor Killed After Being Run Over By Truck

In a tragic incident, a minor boy was killed after being run over by a dumper truck in upper Assam’s Sonari on Wednesday.

Sources say the child, who was playing in the neighbourhood, unknowingly reached a busy road in the vicinity where he was run over by the dumper truck. He died on the spot.

The deceased minor was identified as one Priyanku Gogoi, a student of class 2.