Top StoriesRegional

Sonari: Owner Arrested For ‘Killing’ Employee

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational.
0

A  Sonari businessman has been accused of beating and thrashing one of his employees to death.

Identified as Manoj Dutta, he allegedly roughed up his employee Ratan Chakraborty to death yesterday.

As per reports, the accused then, with the help of accomplices, secretly took the dead body away and buried it next to Disang River, near Bhojo Crematorium.

Related News

Rajnath Singh Likely to Meet Chinese Counterpart in Moscow

Tamil Nadu: 5 killed in Explosion at Firecracker Factory

Plasma Treatment At Nursing Homes Chargeable

Guwahati: One Injured in Firing at Chandmari

The Police, meanwhile, have recovered the body of Chakraborty today and sent it for post-mortem. They have also nabbed Dutta, the prime accused.

This case surprisingly comes just days after a Dibrugarh couple has been accused of pouring hot boiling water on the family’s 12-year-old domestic help. The minor, as a result, had suffered severe burns on the body leading to the wearing out of the skin and flesh.   

You might also like
Regional

AHSEC confirms HS result declaration date

Regional

Satradhikar Narayan Chandra Goswami passes away

Regional

Lower Assam flooded again, around 50 rescued overnight

Sports

Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of Test Series Against New Zealand

Top Stories

Harsh Vardhan takes charge as WHO Exe. Board chairman

National

Identify illegal migrants: MHA directs State govts

Comments
Loading...