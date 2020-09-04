Sonari: Owner Arrested For ‘Killing’ Employee

A Sonari businessman has been accused of beating and thrashing one of his employees to death.

Identified as Manoj Dutta, he allegedly roughed up his employee Ratan Chakraborty to death yesterday.

As per reports, the accused then, with the help of accomplices, secretly took the dead body away and buried it next to Disang River, near Bhojo Crematorium.

The Police, meanwhile, have recovered the body of Chakraborty today and sent it for post-mortem. They have also nabbed Dutta, the prime accused.

This case surprisingly comes just days after a Dibrugarh couple has been accused of pouring hot boiling water on the family’s 12-year-old domestic help. The minor, as a result, had suffered severe burns on the body leading to the wearing out of the skin and flesh.