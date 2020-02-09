Top StoriesRegional

Songbad Sirumoni award for Sunit Kr. Bhuyan

By Pratidin Bureau
Young journalist Union of Assam has celebrated its Foundation Day at Jayanta Baruah – Lakhimi Baruah Auditorium on Sunday.

An award ceremony was held in honor of the occasion where Songbad Sirumoni Awards were conferred to journalist Sunit Kumar Bhuyan (Joint Editor- Pratidin Time), Rajdeep Bailung Baruah (Editorial Consultant at News18 Assam & NE) while The News Reader Awards were conferred to Anjumoni Bordoloi (Pratidin Time) and Banadeep Goswami (News Live).

Pratidin Time’s Golaghat reporter Mustak Hussain was bestowed with a special award for Child and woman empowerment coverage. While, Kaliabor Reporter Tapan Kumar Saikia has received an award in the environment and wildlife conservation category.

