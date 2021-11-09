Sonia Gandhi, Manipur Congress Leaders Discuss Political Situation

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi met Manipur leaders at her residence in the national capital on Tuesday and discussed the political situation in the state.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Manipur Bhakt Charan Das said that the meeting was regarding the Manipur elections.

“We discussed with Sonia Gandhi about the state’s political situation and the coming elections. Everyone gave their viewpoint and it was listed by the high command. Everyone presented their views, she had a long discussion with senior leaders,” he was quoted as saying in an ANI meeting.

The meeting lasted about 40 minutes, and the overall political situation was discussed briefly. Notably, Rahul Gandhi is not present in the meeting.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leaders, working president, many other MLAs, Senior Observer Jairam Ramesh, and AICC in charge Bhakt Charan Das were present in the meeting.

The assembly elections are due to be held next year in the state which has 60 assembly seats and BJP is currently in power.