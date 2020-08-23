Top StoriesNational

Sonia Gandhi May Resign As The Congress President

By Pratidin Bureau
71

In a latest development, INC President Sonia Gandhi has reportedly said that she desires to step down from her office.

A Hindustan Times report said that Gandhi expressed such a desire in response to a letter written by a group of party leaders seeking a complete overhaul of the party.

She reportedly said that all of the leaders of the political party should get together and find a new chief.

Quoting a senior functionary of INC, the report said that Gandhi expressed her unwillingness to hold the office once again at the recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) itself on August 10, but had to accept the position of the interim chief after much persuasion and on the condition that the party would soon find her replacement.

