In a horrific road accident, seven Congress leaders were seriously injured in a road accident on Wednesday in Sonitpur.

As per reports, the accident took place when a Scorpio and a Bollero had a head-on collision at 18 mile.

The injured congress leader identified as Duldul Borkotoki, In Charge of North Assam Pradesh Congress and six others are undergoing treatment at B-J Hospital, Tezpur.