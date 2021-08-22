Huge Quantity Of Illegal Mustard Oil Seized; 1 Arrested, 2 Absconding

The Sonitpur Police on Sunday arrested an illegal trader with huge amount of mustard oil cartoons in Rupahihat.

The illegal business man has been identified as Anarul Islam.

According to sources, the illegal trader has stored 800 cartoons of mustard oil in their godowns.

The mustard oil is alleged to be stolen from a business firm in Tezpur.

As per sources, the driver who has been identified as Ainul Hoque has been nabbed from Telahi.

It has been informed that driver Aranul Islam purchased Mustard oil worth Rs. 12 lakh.

The other two in connection to this illegal business along with Aranul Islam are identified as Nurul Islam and Qurban Ali.

Meanwhile, Aranul Islam is under arrest of Sonitpur Police. However, the other two accused have managed to escape the police.