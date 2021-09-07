Sonitpur: TMCH Doctor Suspended For Misbehaving With Female Interns

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Sonitpur Doctor Suspended
Representative Image

A doctor of Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) in Assam on Monday was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with women interns, said police officials of Sonitpur.

As reported by PTI, a woman intern of the health facility had written to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through Twitter, alleging that the doctor had misbehaved with her and other female colleagues during duty hours, following which the state police was asked to inquire into the incident.

An official of TMCH said that the health facility authorities were also directed to suspend the medical practitioner.

Related News

Tripura CM Launches Helpline To Address Citizens’…

Assam Sees 636 New Covid-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

Akhil Gogoi Demands Repeal Of Cattle Preservation Act, Leads…

Assam Police ‘Encounters’: Right Route To Crack…

“The doctor has been suspended, and we have informed the district administration about the move,” TMCH Principal Dr Karuna Hazarika said.

The police is probing into the allegations, Sonitpur SP Dr Dhananjay P Ghanwat said.

Also Read: 3.5 Mag Earthquake Jolts Sonitpur In Assam

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam: 213 Railway Stations To Provide Free WiFi Services

Assam

Truck Rolled Over In Guwahati

Top Stories

Delhi Police Enhance Barricades, Plant Iron Spikes At Protest Sites

Top Stories

Assam: COVID Claims Six More Deaths

Assam

Assam Police urges people to be careful of fake news circulated through social media

National

PMC Bank Scam Claims Three in Mumbai