Sonitpur: TMCH Doctor Suspended For Misbehaving With Female Interns

A doctor of Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) in Assam on Monday was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with women interns, said police officials of Sonitpur.

As reported by PTI, a woman intern of the health facility had written to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through Twitter, alleging that the doctor had misbehaved with her and other female colleagues during duty hours, following which the state police was asked to inquire into the incident.

An official of TMCH said that the health facility authorities were also directed to suspend the medical practitioner.

“The doctor has been suspended, and we have informed the district administration about the move,” TMCH Principal Dr Karuna Hazarika said.

The police is probing into the allegations, Sonitpur SP Dr Dhananjay P Ghanwat said.