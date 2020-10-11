Sonitpur: Wild Elephant Found Dead

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
53

In an unfortunate incident on Sunday, a wild elephant was found dead at a paddy field in Torajan of Sonitpur district.

The reason of its death is yet to be ascertained.

Forest officials are at the scene and investigation is underway.

