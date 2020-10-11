Sonitpur: Wild Elephant Found Dead Regional By Pratidin Bureau Last updated Oct 11, 2020 53 Share In an unfortunate incident on Sunday, a wild elephant was found dead at a paddy field in Torajan of Sonitpur district. The reason of its death is yet to be ascertained. Forest officials are at the scene and investigation is underway. Related News Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Turns 86 Oct 11, 2020 SI Exam Scam: BJP Leader Jintu Nath Arrested Oct 11, 2020 Kokrajhar: 40 Shops Gutted In Fire Oct 11, 2020 Kamakhya Temple Opens Today Oct 11, 2020 DeadWild elephant 53 Share