Sonowal Asks APGCL To Commission NRPP BY May-end

In a major boost to the energy sector in Assam, the Namrup Replacement Thermal Power Plant (NRPP) with a production capacity of 100 MW will be commissioned by May-end this year.

This was informed to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal by the APGCL officials during his visit to the project site at Namrup in Dibrugarh district.

The commissioning of the replacement plant will augment generation capacity up to 127 MW.

Reviewing the project works of the replacement plant, the Chief Minister asked the APGCL officials to ensure the commissioning of the project by the end of May without fail.

Sonowal said strict measures must be taken by APGCL so that the deadline is not missed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) which is carrying out the project.

In view of the slow progress of the project, chief minister Sonowal during his last visit on September 26, 2019, had asked BHEL officials to ensure timely completion of the project.

The chief minister while stating power as a driving force for the industries said that expeditious completion of power projects needs to be given special priority.

He further stated that industrial growth would give a renewed boost to the economy, which is hit hard by the novel coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown at present.

Later Sonowal also visited the construction site of 500 TPD Methanol and 200 TPD Formaldehyde plant of Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited at Namrup and took stock of the progress of the project.

APCL chairman Bikul Chandra Deka in a review meeting held at APCL conference hall informed the CM that the project will be commissioned by December this year which will substantially increase its revenue.

The CM during the visit also met officials of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited at the APCL conference hall and reviewed production of its third unit which is presently operational now.

The officials informed the chief minister that for revamping the second unit and augmenting the production capacity of the third unit, necessary steps are being taken by the Union ministry of chemicals and fertilizers.

The chief minister during the review said in order to meet the fertilizer demand of the region, setting up the fourth unit of BVFCL is very essential.

He said the state government is in close touch with the Union ministry so that the fourth unit could be made functional.