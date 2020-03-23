Pratidin ExclusiveNationalRegional

Sonowal assigns ministers

By Pratidin Bureau
811

In view of the Covid 19 outbreak and to tackle its possible impact in the state, Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal has assigned the members of his Council of Ministers to monitor the situation in different districts.

The Ministers will keep in touch of the district administration and provide guidance, suggestions and support.

Chief Minister Sonowal during his Video Conference with the DCs, SPs and Joint Directors of Health Services today announced the formation of the committee of the ministers. The name of the ministers along with district are as follows:

Name of Districts             Ministers in Charge

Tinsukia/ Dibrugarh         Sanjay Kishan

Sivasagar/ Charaideo      Jogen Mohan

Jorhat/ Golaghat              Atul Bora

KarbiAnglong/ Dima Hasao/ West KarbiAnglong Sum Ronghang

Nagaon/ Sonitpur            Keshab Mahanta

Bswanath/ NLP Ranjit Dutta

Dhemaji/Majuli                Naba Kumar Doley

Cachar/Karimgaj/Hailakandi        ParimalSuklabaidya

Kamrup (Metro)/ Kamrup          Siddhartha Bhattacharya

Darrang                                BhabeshKalita

Morigaon/ Hojai               Pijush Hazarika

Nalbari/ Barpeta               Chandra Mohan Patowary

Bongaigaon/Goalpara/ South Salmara    PhaniBhusan Choudhury

Baksa/Udalguri RihonDaimari

Kokrajhar            Pramila Rani Brahma

Chirang/ Dhubri                Chandan Brahma

