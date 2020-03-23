Sonowal assigns ministers

In view of the Covid 19 outbreak and to tackle its possible impact in the state, Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal has assigned the members of his Council of Ministers to monitor the situation in different districts.

The Ministers will keep in touch of the district administration and provide guidance, suggestions and support.

Chief Minister Sonowal during his Video Conference with the DCs, SPs and Joint Directors of Health Services today announced the formation of the committee of the ministers. The name of the ministers along with district are as follows:

Name of Districts Ministers in Charge

Tinsukia/ Dibrugarh Sanjay Kishan

Sivasagar/ Charaideo Jogen Mohan

Jorhat/ Golaghat Atul Bora

KarbiAnglong/ Dima Hasao/ West KarbiAnglong Sum Ronghang

Nagaon/ Sonitpur Keshab Mahanta

Bswanath/ NLP Ranjit Dutta

Dhemaji/Majuli Naba Kumar Doley

Cachar/Karimgaj/Hailakandi ParimalSuklabaidya

Kamrup (Metro)/ Kamrup Siddhartha Bhattacharya

Darrang BhabeshKalita

Morigaon/ Hojai Pijush Hazarika

Nalbari/ Barpeta Chandra Mohan Patowary

Bongaigaon/Goalpara/ South Salmara PhaniBhusan Choudhury

Baksa/Udalguri RihonDaimari

Kokrajhar Pramila Rani Brahma

Chirang/ Dhubri Chandan Brahma