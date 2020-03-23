Sonowal assigns ministers

In view of the Covid 19 outbreak and to tackle its possible impact in the state, Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal has assigned the members of his Council of Ministers to monitor the situation in different districts.
The Ministers will keep in touch of the district administration and provide guidance, suggestions and support.
Chief Minister Sonowal during his Video Conference with the DCs, SPs and Joint Directors of Health Services today announced the formation of the committee of the ministers. The name of the ministers along with district are as follows:
Name of Districts Ministers in Charge
Tinsukia/ Dibrugarh Sanjay Kishan
Sivasagar/ Charaideo Jogen Mohan
Jorhat/ Golaghat Atul Bora
KarbiAnglong/ Dima Hasao/ West KarbiAnglong Sum Ronghang
Nagaon/ Sonitpur Keshab Mahanta
Bswanath/ NLP Ranjit Dutta
Dhemaji/Majuli Naba Kumar Doley
Cachar/Karimgaj/Hailakandi ParimalSuklabaidya
Kamrup (Metro)/ Kamrup Siddhartha Bhattacharya
Darrang BhabeshKalita
Morigaon/ Hojai Pijush Hazarika
Nalbari/ Barpeta Chandra Mohan Patowary
Bongaigaon/Goalpara/ South Salmara PhaniBhusan Choudhury
Baksa/Udalguri RihonDaimari
Kokrajhar Pramila Rani Brahma
Chirang/ Dhubri Chandan Brahma