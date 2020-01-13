Sonowal Assures to Protect Assamese Community

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said in the special session of the Assam Legislative Assembly that the government will work for safeguarding the dignity of the Assamese community.

Sonowal said that the government will give its show it with work, not by words. “We will protect our community and will show this with the work, not by words,” said Sonowal.

He also stated that the government will also uphold to bring in the land policy for the people of the state.

The chief minister also emphasized on the literacy rate of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe.

The assembly also approved the bill of the reservation for SC and ST.