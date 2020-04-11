Sonowal Calls All-Party Meeting Tomorrow

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called an all-party meeting at Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati on April 12 to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus.

In the meeting, the CM Sonowal will seek suggestions from different parties on the future road map to contain the deadly virus. The meeting will start at 11 am with CM’s opening remarks in which he will appraise the party leaders of the steps his government has taken so far.

Many opposition leaders have been asking for an all-party meeting with the Chief Minister on the pandemic that has shown far-reaching and devastating effects on different sections of the society and especially the country’s economy.