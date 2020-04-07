Sonowal calls up oppn leaders and former CMs

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday made telephone calls to the Leader of the Opposition, former Chief Ministers, and former Union Ministers to take their views about the prevailing situation and the State Government’s efforts to contain the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Chief Minister informed them about various measures undertaken by the State Government like setting up of 1000 bedded quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients at Sarusajai Stadium besides making the medical colleges capable of handling the Coronavirus patients, plans for setting up five prefabricated COVID-19 hospitals at Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Lakhimpur, Silchar and Bongaigaon, training for doctors and para medical staffs etc. He also informed the senior politicians about the steps taken by the State Government to provide free rice to 58 lakh families of Assam under National Food Security Act (NFSA) during these times of crisis.

Assuring the distinguished public leaders about the success of the State Government’s initiatives of containing Coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Minister told them that the Assam Government is fully prepared to tackle any steep rise in COVID-19 patients in the near future. He also requested them to appeal their followers to maintain social distancing and other protocols during the lockdown period. The Chief Minister also enquired about the health of the senior leaders and wished them prolonged and productive lives.

Among others, Sonowal made telephone calls to the Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, former Chief Ministers Tarun Gogoi, Bhumidhar Barman, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, Leader of AIUDF Legislative Party Hafiz Bashir Ahmed (Qasimi), former Union Ministers Bijaya Chakrabarty, Kabindra Purkayastha, Rajen Gohain, Paban Singh Ghatowar, Chairman of State Senior Citizen Welfare Board Harekrishna Bharali, President of Sadou Asom Mukti Jujaru Sanmilan Krishna Lahkar etc.