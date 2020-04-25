Sonowal condoles demise of Devananda Konwar

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed grief over the demise of veteran Congress leader Devanand Konwar, who passed away this morning.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sonowal wrote, “Saddened to learn about the demise of former Governor of Bihar, WB & Tripura and former Assam Minister Devananda Konwar. My sincere condolences to bereaved family members and well-wishers.”

— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 25, 2020

It may be mentioned here that Konwar was the Cabinet minister of Assam in 1991 Hiteswar Saikia Government and in 2001 Tarun Gogoi Government. He was also the former Governor of Bihar, Tripura and West Bengal.

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia also offered their condolences.

Konwar joined the Indian National Congress Party in 1955 as a student leader. However, he switched to AIUDF from Congress in 2016.