Sonowal directs completion of embankment construction within May 30

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday inspected the construction work of embankment by Water Resource Department from Morihula to Agoratoli range as a protection measure for Kaziranga National Park (KNP). The CM directed the department to complete the embankment project within May 30.

The embankment project, funded by Asian Development Bank, would cover a total length of 23.38 kms and with a width of 7.5 m would protect the KNP from floods and erosion.

Along with fighting #COVID19, the Govt is gearing up for flood challenges and in this scenario, our national parks and wild animals always figure at the top.



Speaking to media, the CM informed that even though embankment work could not be started on time due to COVID-19 lockdown, State Government had started the construction work of embankments so that all these projects could be completed by May 30. In view of the impending floods from the month of June, the State Government was taking all steps to complete the embankment construction works within this month so that the people and property could be protected from the annual onslaughts of floods in the state.

During the visit, Water Resource Minister Keshab Mahanta, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Bimal Bora, DC and SP Golaghat, SDO (C) Bokakhat accompanied the Chief Minister along with top officials of Water Resource Department.