Sonowal Directs Forest Minister to Take Stock of Dehing Patkai

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday directed Environment & Forests Minister Parimal Suklabaidya to visit Dehing Patkai wildlife sanctuary to take stock of the ground situation in view of the reported public opposition appeared on a section of media with regard to purported attempt of coal mining in the Sanctuary.

In a statement here today, the Chief Minister said that the Government of Assam is committed to protect the environment and biodiversity of the State and will not compromise with its stand in the name development initiatives. The government always underscored the need to sustain development in sync with its ecology. He also said that the Environment & Forests Minister during his visit to the area will conduct a field study of the present condition of the Wildlife Sanctuary and apprise the Government for the needful.