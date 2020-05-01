Sonowal Discusses Strategy to Facilitate Return of stranded people

A high-level meeting to discuss various issues related to movement of people of the State stranded at different places across the country and the policy to be adopted for facilitating their return to the State was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Brahmaputra State Guest House this evening.

While welcoming the Central government’s decision to extend the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown, the meeting decided to review the relaxations notified by the Union government for implementation in the State and to inform the public accordingly. The meeting also discussed various issues related to the lockdown presently being enforced in the State. The principal secretary of finance department Sameer Sinha informed the Chief Minister about the steps to be taken to deal with issues related to movement of State’s people who are stranded in different parts of the country.

Further, in pursuance of the Central government’s notification to appoint Nodal Officer to deal with the matter of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, State government designated GP Singh Additional DGP (Law & Order) as the Nodal Officer for the entire exercise. Besides, Harmeet Singh Additional DGP (Security) is designated as alternate Nodal Officer.

Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister of State for Health Pijush Hazarika, Chief Minister’s Legal Adviser Shantanu Bharali, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta and senior officials of the state government were present in the meeting.