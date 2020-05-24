Sonowal Govt Completes 4 years Today

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal thanked the people of Assam and extended deep gratitude for their unstinted support and cooperation to the BJP led coalition government in the State which has completed four years today.

While talking to media persons after visiting a quarantine centre at Demow Polytechnic Institute in Sivasagar district, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the unwavering support of the people towards the State government would continue in future also.

The Chief Minister said that during last four years, his government has put in best efforts for holistic development of the State and with people’s cooperation the State is scaling newer heights in terms of development.

The Chief Minister also thanked the people for adhering to the directives issued by the health department in view of COVID-19 pandemic and also making the lockdown successful. Chief Minister Sonowal also assured that his government would continue coordinated effort to ensure health and security of the people of the State.