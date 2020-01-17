Sonowal Govt: Swearing-in of 2 Ministers Tomorrow

Two new ministers of Sarbananda Sonowal’s ministry will take oath on Saturday. The ministers will take oath at 9 AM in Raj Bhawan.

According to sources, Mahmora MLA Jogen Mohan and Tinsukia MLA Sanjay Kishan are likely to be inducted in the ministry.

However, sources have not confirmed the names of the ministers who are to be sworn-in tomorrow by the Governor Prof Jagadish Mukhi.

It may be mentioned here that Sonowal expanded his ministry for the first time with the induction of seven new ministers on April 26, 2018.

