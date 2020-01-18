Sonowal ministry reshuffle: Siddhartha removed from Education

By Pratidin Bureau
Sonowal ministry reshuffle; Siddhartha removed from Education
699

After the swearing-in ceremony of two ministers of the Assam government, CM Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday evening reshuffled his ministry. Education Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya has been removed from his post and Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was re-assigned to it.

Meanwhile, the newly inducted ministers – Jogen Mohan got Revenue & DM (Independent), PWD (MoS) departments and Sanjoy Kishan got Tea Tribe Welfare (Independent), Labour Welfare (MoS).

It may be mentioned here that there was a vacancy in the Sonowal ministry after 2 ministers Tapon Kumar Gogoi and Pallab Lochan Das resigned after they won the Lok Sabha elections.

Here’s the portfolios of members of Council of Ministers:

Comments
