Sonowal ministry to reshuffle soon!

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is likely to undertake a major reshuffle and expansion of his ministry soon. According to sources, three new faces might get ministerial portfolios in the expansion of ministry.

Sources, also informed that CM Sonowal will fly to New Delhi to meet BJP leaders to finalise the ministry reshuffle within a few days.

It may be mentioned here that Sonowal expanded his ministry for the first time with the induction of seven new ministers on April 26, 2018.

Meanwhile, incumbent State BJP chief Ranjeet Dass is likely to retain his post for another term.