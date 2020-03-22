Sonowal offers emergency support to stranded pilgrims

With pilgrims and tourists stranded in Anand Vihar Terminal railway station in Delhi hailing from all parts of the state in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday announced government’s emergency support to help them survive in the national capital as they are unable to get back home.

The Chief Minister has asked the Assam Bhawan authorities to make necessary arrangements to help them survive in the distant land.

The move came after Pratidin Time reported about the distress of pilgrims stranded in Delhi due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Though Assam has not yet reported a coronavirus positive case, the state is taking extreme precautions. The state government on Friday cancelled all examinations in the state till March 31 and directed 50 per cent of government officials to work from home.

In order to avoid mass gatherings, the state has also decided to shut all crowded areas in the state.