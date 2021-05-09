Top Stories

Sonowal Or Himanta: Assam’s Wait For Its Next CM To End Soon

By Pratidin Bureau
61

The BJP unit of Assam is scheduled to meet on Sunday noon to finalise the new chief minister of the state – either incumbent Sarbananda Sonowal or senior cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar along with two central observers, party general secretary Arun Singh, National Organizing Secretary B L Santosh and vice president Baijyant Jay Panda will be present along with the newly elected BJP MLAs of the state.

Also Read: After Day Long Drama, Assam CM On Sunday

Related News

Tezpur: Over 300 Shops Gutted In Fire

COVID Assam: 5,756 New Cases, 50 Deaths

Assam: Oath Taking Ceremony Likely On Monday At Kalakshetra

Bongaigaon: Markets To Remain Closed On Sundays

As per several media outlets, there are speculations that Sarma will be favored for the 15th chief minister of the state while Sonowal will be brought to the Centre.

In fact according to a Pratidin Time report, “If the BJP grapevines are to be believed the dice is in favour of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to be the next Chief Minister, after a daylong drama at New Delhi…If all goes well, the oath-taking will be held on Monday, full 8 days after the results were declared.”

The decision will be announced shortly on Sunday afternoon.

You might also like
Top Stories

Coronavirus claims 4th life in India

Regional

Campaigning for second phase of panchyat election ends

Top Stories

Be Aware, But Don’t Panic: CM Sonowal

Regional

Assam Govt handed over Rs. 20 lakh to Pulwama martyr

Regional

Govt. health centre faces acute shortage of doctors

Top Stories

PM Modi “Leaked Info” On Balakot Strikes To Arnab: Rahul

Comments
Loading...