Sonowal Or Himanta: Assam’s Wait For Its Next CM To End Soon

The BJP unit of Assam is scheduled to meet on Sunday noon to finalise the new chief minister of the state – either incumbent Sarbananda Sonowal or senior cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar along with two central observers, party general secretary Arun Singh, National Organizing Secretary B L Santosh and vice president Baijyant Jay Panda will be present along with the newly elected BJP MLAs of the state.

As per several media outlets, there are speculations that Sarma will be favored for the 15th chief minister of the state while Sonowal will be brought to the Centre.

In fact according to a Pratidin Time report, “If the BJP grapevines are to be believed the dice is in favour of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to be the next Chief Minister, after a daylong drama at New Delhi…If all goes well, the oath-taking will be held on Monday, full 8 days after the results were declared.”

The decision will be announced shortly on Sunday afternoon.