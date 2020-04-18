Sonowal requests his counterparts to help stranded people of Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday called his counterparts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan and Karnataka over phone and requested them for the ‘safekeeping’ of the people of Assam stranded in their respective states amid COVID 19 lockdown.

CM Sonowal while talking to Uddhav Thakare of Maharashtra, Vijay Rupani of Gujarat, YS Jaganmahan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh, Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan and BS Yediyurappa of Karnataka conveyed the words of requests to take care of the people of Assam stranded in their states and provide them with food, accommodation and security.

Sonowal said, “I will be grateful to you if you please direct your respective district administrations for the safekeeping of the people of Assam who for sake of their professional, academic, medical and other requirements got stranded in your respective States.”

Sonowal also maintained that though Government of Assam to give a succor to its people stranded in several parts of the country, has extended its helping hands, without the support of the local dispensations, the government cannot provide solace to its people. He also informed that Government of Assam has also sent letters to different State governments requesting them to help the stranded people of Assam.

CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal urged for all support and help to the stranded people and also apprised the CMs about measures taken by the state govt to provide relief to people from the other states stranded in Assam. — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) April 18, 2020

The CM also told them that in Assam the entire government machinery has been alerted to provide ‘safekeeping’ including food, accommodation and security if people from other states of the country got stuck up in Assam in view of COVID 19 lockdown. He also stated that Government of Assam has already received letters from other State governments to help the people of their states in Assam, as the government is doing its best to help them. He also apprised them of the prevailing situation in Assam especially in view of coronavirus outbreak and the steps that Government of Assam has taken in terms of real-time medical intervention and infrastructural upgradation for the management of COVID 19 outbreak.