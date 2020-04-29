Sonowal telephones quarantined CRPF jawans of Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday telephoned five CRPF jawans of Assam who are being quarantined in government quarantine centre in Mandoli, New Delhi and enquired about their wellbeing. He wished them good health and told them to remain positive in the face of the challenge posed by COVID-19.

The CRPF jawans were identified as Ankur Nath, Debojit Barua, Tankeswar Bora, Prafulla Chnadra Das and Mukut Kalita.

The CM also expressed grief on the demise of CRPF soldier Mohammad lkram Hussain on Tuesday due to COVID-19 infection. He said that Hussain, who hailed from Barpeta in Assam, fought valiantly against deadly Coronavirus and his sacrifice while performing his duty would keep inspiring the people of the state and country with a sense of patriotism. The CM also extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and wished for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

