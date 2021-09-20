Sonowal Urge Scientists To Research On Medicinal Plants Found In Assam

In a bid to strengthen the traditional systems of medicine, Union Minister of AYUSH and Ports, Shipping, and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday asked the scientists to explore the rich resources of Assam and North East region.

Sonowal said that Assam has more than 1,700 species of medicinal plants and scientists must explore the potential of these resources.

He made the remark while inspecting the Central Ayurveda Research Institute and the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy, under the Ministry of Ayush.

Sonowal also interacted with the researchers and staff and also took a tour of the medicinal plant garden at the campus.

He urged the scientists to engage with the people of the region to explore the potential of the rich resources of the North East region.

The minister further said that the AYUSH Ministry is taking all steps to fulfill PM Modi’s vision of taking AYUSH to the world.