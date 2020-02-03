Sonowal Urges Paresh Baruah To come for Peace Talk

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged ULFA (I) Chief Paresh Baruah to come out for peace. Reacting on the peace talks with ULFA (I), Sonowal said the government is ready to hold peace with the rebel group. He said this while speaking to media persons at Krishna Guru Sewasharm at Sarthebari.

Participating at a religious function, Sonowal said the main aim of the political and non-political organizations is to serve the country and the community. “To keep the educational environment intact, the teachers and parents should be prepared and take the responsibility,” the Chief Minister said.

He also said that the people should take the shelter of devotion to maintain peace and order.

It may be that the Centre will soon sign an accord with the ULFA before Bohag Bihu as confirmed by a source of Ministry of Home Affairs.