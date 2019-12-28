Sonowal Urges People to Participate in ‘Khelo India’

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged the people to participate in the Khelo India event to be held from January 5, 2020.

The Chief Minister in a meeting held with sports reporters and editors at Brahmaputra Guest House said that every Indian should participate in the event.

He said that they will come to know within one-two days regarding the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the event.

The Chief Minister also informed that there will be special programmes for Khelo India on 13, 14 and 15 January. On January 13, there will be a cultural event, North East event on January 14 and on January 15 there will be an all India cultural event.

He further informed that the government has allotted Rs. 104 crores for the Khelo India event in Guwahati.

The CM also reiterated that there will be Village Olympic in the state in the Panchayat and garden level. The CM has also emphasized on the sports in each and every family and that the government will also provide assistance to the upcoming players. Each player will get a government subsidy of Rs. 50,000 and special proposal will be introduced in the budget, said Sonowal.