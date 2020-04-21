Sonowal urges to offer Ramadan namaz from home

In the wake of the novel Coronavirus lockdown, Assam Chief Minister on Tuesday appealed the followers of Islam to offer Namaz during the Ramadan month from their homes. He urged the followers of Islam to adhere to social distancing norms.

He further informed that adequate steps have been taken to ensure the supply of fruits during this period. The CM also met a delegation of Guwahati fruit market vendor association and urged them to check price rise during the lockdown period.

Observing that the Assam Government received several complaints on anomalies on the distribution of essential commodities supplied by the government to poor families, Chief Minister Sonowal said that all DCs were directed to take prompt action against all unscrupulous elements and ensure exemplary punishment for them.