Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Sonowal welcomes Amit Shah to NE
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the North East at the Lilabari Airport in Lakhimpur. Amit Shah arrived at Lilabari to visit Arunachal Pradesh today to take part in the 34th Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh.

Along with Assam CM Sonowal, Assam Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Naba Doley were also present at the airport to receive the Home Minister.

Shah on Thursday morning greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their 34th Statehood Day and prayed for the continued progress of the state under the leadership of CM Pema Khandu.

