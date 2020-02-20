Sonowal welcomes Amit Shah to NE

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the North East at the Lilabari Airport in Lakhimpur. Amit Shah arrived at Lilabari to visit Arunachal Pradesh today to take part in the 34th Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh.

Glad to receive Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji at Lakhimpur as he embarks on his journey to be a part of the 34th Statehood Day celebrations in Arunachal Pradesh.



Welcoming him to the #NorthEast on behalf of the people of Assam. pic.twitter.com/kgJGwZOCg8 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) February 20, 2020

Along with Assam CM Sonowal, Assam Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Naba Doley were also present at the airport to receive the Home Minister.

Shah on Thursday morning greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their 34th Statehood Day and prayed for the continued progress of the state under the leadership of CM Pema Khandu.