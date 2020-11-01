Sonowal,Himanta Lay First Stone For HS Schools In Tea Gardens

In a first, the Assam government has launched an initiative to set up 119 high schools across tea gardens in the state. In this connection chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday laid the foundations of several schools in different tea gardens.

Sarma on Saturday, during a press meet said, the laying of the first stone of 104 schools will be completed on November 2.

The chief minister asserted that the model schools will be vital in augmenting education sector in tea garden areas of the state.

Taking it to Twitter, Sonowal wrote, “Our Govt has been constantly putting special emphasis on strengthening education infrastructure in tea garden areas. Socio-economic and educational transformation of tea garden areas will lead Assam to new heights of progress and prosperity”.

Rupees 142.50 crore has been allocated under SOPD for the scheme in 2020-21. Around ₹ 119.75 lakh will be spent for construction of one school, the chief minister said.

The chief minister ceremonially launched the construction works of model high schools at Mekipur and Bamunpukhuri tea gardens under Nazira LAC.

Meanwhile, minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone of schools at Sakomatha Tea Garden and Pratapgarh Tea Garden in Biswanath Chariali and Tezpur Ghagra TeaGarden at Rangapara LAC.

“Gratifying to see a dream come true! We’re building 119 Model High Schools for children of Tea Gardens’ workers across state. Today laid foundation stone of first school at Sakomatha Tea Garden at Biswanath Chariali. All foundation stones to be laid by tomorrow,” Sarma tweeted.

The minister extended his gratitude to the people of all the cermonial events he visited.

“A great sense of joy as I join this process of strengthening education system in Assam’s Tea Gardens”.