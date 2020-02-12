Sonowal’s candidate wins Delhi Assembly poll

‘Positive vibration’ – a video of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had gone viral on social media prior to the Delhi Assembly election.

Sonowal wowed the gathering at a public rally at Rohtas Nagar in Delhi when he broke into an impromptu jig addressing a poll campaign. In a video making rounds on social media platforms, Sonowal said ‘Kejriwal doesn’t have positive vibration and credibility’.

Sonowal was campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for Rohtas Nagar, Jitender Mahajan.

When the results for the assembly polls were declared, BJP’s Jitender Mahajan managed to bring good news for BJP, defeating AAP’s Sarita Singh. The results for the Delhi Assembly election were announced on Tuesday.

The Rohtas Nagar Assembly constituency was one of the six seats in Delhi held by a woman MLA.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Sarita Singh is the sitting MLA from this constituency, who is pitted against BJP’s ex-MLA Jitender Mahajan. Singh had managed to wrest the seat from Mahajan in 2015 polls.

The Rohtas Nagar seat voted on February 8, along with 69 other constituencies. Voting for the 2020 Delhi assembly election was held in a single phase with a final voter turnout of 62.59 per cent.