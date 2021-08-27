NationalTop Stories

Sonu Sood To Become Brand Ambassador For “Desh Ka Mentors”

By Pratidin Bureau

 Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said that Actor Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador of the AAP government”s ”Desh ka mentors” programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices.

CM Kejriwal said, “Some of the students in government schools come from very poor backgrounds and there are very few people to guide them. We are appealing to educated people to become mentors for these children. Sonu Sood will be our brand ambassador for the programme.”

According to a report by PTI, Kejriwal and Sood both said that no discussions around politics were held.

Related News

Bokajan: Huge Cache of Arms Recovered, 4 Held

Arunachal To Undertake Ground Assessment Sharing Border with…

Meghalaya to Reopen for Tourists from September 1

Siang River In Arunachal Flows Above Danger Level, Officials…

“We just discussed this programme and no political discussions were held,” Kejriwal told reporters at a joint press conference with Sood.

Also Read: Amway India Onboards Mirabai Chanu as Brand Ambassador

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam Elections: Amit Shah To Campaign In Margherita, Nazira Today

National

Arvind Kejriwal Holds Roadshow in Matiala

Assam

AGP president to star in film

Assam

Mother, daughter killed in Doomdooma

Assam

12 hr Karbi Anglong bandh today

Top Stories

Y+ Security Granted To Ravi Kishan After Threat Calls