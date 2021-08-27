Sonu Sood To Become Brand Ambassador For “Desh Ka Mentors”

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said that Actor Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador of the AAP government”s ”Desh ka mentors” programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices.

CM Kejriwal said, “Some of the students in government schools come from very poor backgrounds and there are very few people to guide them. We are appealing to educated people to become mentors for these children. Sonu Sood will be our brand ambassador for the programme.”

According to a report by PTI, Kejriwal and Sood both said that no discussions around politics were held.

“We just discussed this programme and no political discussions were held,” Kejriwal told reporters at a joint press conference with Sood.

