Sony Announces Exciting Offers For Durga Puja

Sony India on Wednesday announced exciting consumer offers for Durga puja across Northeast India with attractive offers coupled with easy finance schemes such as easy EMIs with zero down payment and upto10% additional cashback.

Sony India’s Sales Head Satish Padmanabhan said, “Durga Puja is one of the key festivals and we are very happy to extend unique consumer promotion offers and easy finance schemes for our customers in Assam & NE. We are hopeful that Durga Puja will add the much-needed buoyancy to the overall consumer electronics industry”.

In preparation for the festive season, Sony India has announced an array of discounts, with up to 30% discount on MRP and 2 years of warranty on select BRAVIAtelevisions.

Moreover, to make the purchase more attractive, Sony is offering Wireless Noise Cancellation headphones (WH-CH700N) worth Rs. 12,990 free on purchase of select BRAVIA televisions.

Additionally, customers will also get a discount voucher of up to Rs 2,500/-to purchase Google Nest Hub and Google Nest Mini with their televisions. Sony has also announced a special BRAVIA smart pack that offers TV stick free on purchase of a select range of BRAVIA televisions.

The wide variety of Dolby Digital content which is now streaming on various OTT platforms can be best enjoyed with a Sony soundbar supported by Dolby technology. Customers can save up to Rs. 10,000 on purchase of Soundbar with BRAVIA TVs from 102 cm (40) and above and get real 5.1 Ch soundbar HT-RT3 at a special price of Rs. 19,990/-

Customers can also get a Pro-Style camera backpack worth Rs. 9,990/- and 3-year warranty on purchase of Full-Frame cameras and a Sony Extra Bass Headphones (MDR-XB550AP) worth Rs. 3,290 free when buying Alpha 6000 camera.

The newly launched headphones WH-1000XM4, WF-10000XM3, WF-SP800N, and WF-XB700 are perfect companions for working and learning from home and can be purchased on easy EMI schemes. Customers can also enhance their party karaoke experience with free mic worth Rs. 1,490/- on purchase of select Party Speakers.

The recently introduced PS4 1TB Megapack with 3 exciting games (Spider-Man/Ratchet & Clank/ GT Sport) and 3 months PS Plus membership will be available at a special price of Rs. 27,990/-.

Customers can also enjoy up to 10% additional Cashback on select cards, easy EMI of 9/0, 18/5, and 12/4, and avail finance schemes with no processing fees with select partners. Special offers are from 1st October till 31st October 2020 or till stocks last, whichever is earlier.

In the wake of coronavirus, all the Service Centers of Sony are under the ‘Suraksha Store’ program and service engineers are equipped with personal protection gear and have compulsory download of AarogyaSetu App.