SOP Issued For Organising Sporting Events

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for organising sports competitions across the country.

According to the SOP, sports competitions may resume in non-containment zones with all the safety measures. For outdoor events, spectators will be allowed upto 50% of the total capacity of the stadium. CCTV monitoring may be planned for larger events to detect overcrowding at entry and exit gates and seating areas.



“These SOPs, for Organizing Sports Competitions in the Country are to be followed by all stakeholders while conducting sports competitions. Such competitions should also be conducted strictly in accordance with the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs,” the ministry said in a statement.



“Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be strictly followed by athletes and ASPs always except by athletes in the field of play necessitated by the type of sports, during the event. Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory at all times by all and as far as feasible when they are engaged in the field of play and in work out areas,” the SOP stated.



“Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed by athletes and ASPs. This involves the strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly. Self-monitoring of health by athletes and ASPs and reporting any illness at the earliest to COVID-19 Response Team/Task Force constituted by event organizing committee. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited in field of play, workout areas, during travel and in residential settings. Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all,” it added.



Prior to resumption of activities, all workout areas, the field of play, medical centre, physiotherapy centres, gymnasium, showers, washrooms, other common areas, etc shall be sanitized, it added.