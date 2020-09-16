SOPs Issued For Reopening Of Schools From Sept 21

The Secondary Education Department of Assam government has issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Wednesday for the reopening of schools and colleges from standard IX to XII from September 21.

The SOPs will be operational for fifteen days.

Important Guidelines:

Important Guidelines:

1. All other classes will remain suspended.

2. For the students of class IX and XII will be conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

3. For the students of class X & XI classes will be conducted on Thursday, Tuesday and Saturday.

4. For every class, the students is less than 20, then division in batch will not be required.

5. For every class the students should be divided into 2 batches, of course, when in any class, total number of students should be divided into 2 batches, if less than 20 students the division in batch would not be required.

6. First batch of students will attend classes from 9 am to 12 noon. The second batch of students will attend classes from 1 to 4 pm.

7.Total number of teaching and non-teaching staff should be restricted to 50%.

8. Students with severe Comorbid condition will be exempted by the head of the institution.

9. Heads of the institutions will be in touch with Health authorities for regular random checking, testing of the teachers and students on weekly basis covering maximum 10% of the teachers and students in the given date.