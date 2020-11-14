Soumitra Chatterjee Put On life Support

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health remained in a critical condition on Saturday and he is on life support in the city hospital, news agency PTI stated.

One of the doctors attending on him said Chatterjee”s condition remained unchanged for the past 24 hours.

“He is on different life support systems … It seems that our almost 40 days” fight is not enough to make him well,” he said.

“Let”s all pray he gets better, but it seems unlikely he will have a favourable outcome. We have informed all the family members and with a saddened heart they have accepted that nothing less than miracle can get him out of this situation,” the doctor said in a bulletin.

Chatterjee, he said, seems to be not responding to the current therapies. “His situation is really grave and critical”.

On Friday the neurological condition of Chatterjee deteriorated and an EEG had shown that there is very little activity in the brain, the doctor had said.

His oxygenation requirement had gone up and his kidney function had deteriorated, the doctor had said.

The 85-year-old thespian had undergone the first plasmapheresis on Thursday and tracheostomy on Wednesday.

He was admitted to the hospital on on October 6 after testing positive for COVID-19.

He later tested negative for the infection but COVID-19 encephalopathy set in and various other complications surfaced, the report added.