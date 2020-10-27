NationalTop Stories

Soumitra Chatterjee’s Health Deteriorates, Put on Ventilator

By Pratidin Bureau
Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was put on ventilator support again on Monday evening after his condition worsened further, doctors treating him confirmed. Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to Belle Vue Clinic, a private hospital in Kolkata, on October 6, after he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report of India Today, Chatterjee’s oxygen support is less than 40 per cent, said the spokesperson of the private hospital. The 85-year-old actor’s haemoglobin, as well as his platelet count, has gone down, the spokesperson added.

In addition, due to gastrointestinal bleeding and dehydration, Soumitra Chatterjee’s kidney functions, which were fine till the Monday morning, are now taking a toll. His urea and creatinine are also not good. His urine output is also not satisfactory, the report stated.

Since Chatterjee’s oxygen levels went severely down, the team of doctors at the hospital took a unanimous decision to put him on endotracheal intubation, confirms the spokesperson. “We had to protect his airways. At 3 pm, we put him on ventilation support. His oxygen support is less than 40 percent, and there were increasing chances of aspiration and secondary pneumonia. He is not that well. His health condition has definitely deteriorated. The medical board took a unanimous decision to protect his airway, and we did it by putting him on endotracheal intubation,” the spokesperson said.

