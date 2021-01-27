Sourav Ganguly Hospitalized Again After Chest Pain

Former Indian skipper and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalized again after experiencing discomfort in chest just weeks after undergoing treatment for a heart related ailment. He was admitted to Kolkata’s Apollo hospital.

On January 2, he had complained of chest pain and dizziness and was admitted to Woodland hospital in Kolkata. He had to undergo angioplasty after three blockages were discovered in the coronary artery.

Dr. Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, had said that the former captain would be monitored at home on a daily basis after he was discharged on January 7.

According to local news channels, Ganguly arrived in the hospital in his own car, sitting on the front seat next to the driver. He was immediately taken to the emergency room of the hospital.