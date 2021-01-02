Top StoriesNationalSports

Sourav Ganguly Suffered Mild Cardiac Arrest: Mamta Banerjee

By Pratidin Bureau
Cricket board president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was hospitalised on Saturday after he complained of chest pain, a hospital official said to PTI.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted to say that Ganguly suffered a “mild cardiac arrest” and wished him a speedy recovery. The hospital is yet to make an official statement.

“Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital,” she tweeted. “Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!” she added.

Ganguly, 48, complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred, PTI reported.

“He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests,” the official said. 

