Sourav Ganguly To Have Stenting Procedure Today

President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India Sourav Ganguly will undergo a stenting procedure on Thursday, said Woodlands Hospital. The procedure will be done by Dr. Aftab Khan in the presence of renowned cardiologist Dr. Devi Shetty, Dr. Saptarshi Basu, and Dr. Saroj Mondal.

Ganguly had undergone an angioplasty earlier in the month. The former Indian cricketer had visited the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata for a cardiac check-up and according to the hospital all his vital parameters are stable.

However, Woodlands Hospital said that he had chest discomfort and he is taken to Apollo on Wednesday. Dr. Basu and Dr. Mondal are attending while Dr. Aftab will do the stenting today in the presence of Dr. Shetty.

The former India captain had spent five days at the hospital before he was discharged after the doctors termed him clinically fit on January 7.

“Mr Ganguly is clinically fit. He slept well and had his meal. He wanted to stay in the hospital for one more day. So he will go home tomorrow. It is his personal decision,” Dr. Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital had said.

The doctor had also mentioned that the former India skipper would be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged.