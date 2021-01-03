Sourav Ganguly’s Health: 2 More Arteries Blocked

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly had an “uneventful last night” and discussion related to his treatment will be planned on Monday, the Woodlands Hospital said in a medical bulletin as reported by ANI.

CEO of the hospital Rupali Basu said to Sports Today, “We had to do an angioplasty and his main culprit artery, which is the right coronary artery, has been now revascularised with a stent. But then there are 2 more such blocks in 2 more arteries which needs to be revascularised which is the process we have to do now”.

Moreover, the doctors have been keeping “constant vigil” on his health condition and are taking all the necessary steps required.

Ganguly after complaining of chest pain admitted to the hospital at 1 pm on Saturday. According to the ANI report, he was performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. He complained of chest discomfort and was nauseated. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him.

An ECG was carried out on Sunday morning resulting satisfactory. The cricketer also tested negative for coronavirus.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who paid a visit to Ganguly on Saturday evening said, “He (Ganguly) is fine now, he even spoke to me. I thank the doctors and hospital authorities that they have taken the right decision of conducting an angioplasty.”

“I did not have the idea that international sportspersons like him do not undergo check-ups. I asked Avishek Dalmiya to conduct medical check-ups of cricketers before games,” she was quoted saying in the ANI report.