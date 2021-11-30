South Africa Returnee Tests Positive for COVID-19 In Chandigarh

A returnee from South Africa tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Monday, said Union Territory health officials.

The man returned from South Africa on November 21. Initially, after he returned from South Africa, the health officials conducted an RT-PCR test at the airport on his arrival and he was tested negative.

He was in home quarantine and after seven days, following re-testing, the man was found infected with COVID-19. The man is a resident of Sector 36.

Meanwhile, two of his contacts – a family member and domestic help – have also been tested positive for COVID-19, and two of his other family members have been tested negative and one more member’s test report is awaited.

The officials have sent samples of the man to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi to ascertain variant of coronavirus

“As per protocol, the positive cases are being shifted to an institutional quarantine facility. The samples of the positive cases will be sent for Whole Genome Sequencing to NCDC, Delhi to ascertain the variant/variant of concern (VoC), if any,” said the health officials.

