Former South African batsman AB de Villiers pm Friday has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

He last played for South Africa in April 2018 against Australia at Johannesburg.

“It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly,” De Villiers tweeted.

As for the limited-overs format, De Villiers last game for South Africa was on February 16, 2018 against India.

He was a key member in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who featured in 184 IPL games.

De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa. The former South African batter featured in 340 T20 games for different teams across the globe.