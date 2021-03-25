South Korea Defence Minister On 3-Day Visit To India

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook arrived in India for a three-day visit for discussing India-South Korea defence cooperation with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.

In an official release by the ministry of Defence read, “South Korea’s Minister of National Defence to visit India from March 25-27. During the visit, he’ll hold a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi to discuss India-South Korea defence cooperation along with other regional and international issues.”

In addition, an Indo-Korean Friendship Park will also be jointly inaugurated by Wook and Singh in Delhi Cantt and the minister will also travel to Agra, the defence ministry’s statement added.



India and South Korea held bilateral cooperation consultations in December last year.